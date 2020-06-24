Mkhitaryan and Roma return to action tonight

Amid off-field turmoil, Roma return to action on Wednesday night when they welcome relegation-threatened Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are the team against which Sampdoria has won the most Serie A games, but have achieved only two wins in their last eight games against the Giallorossi in the competition.

Speaking before the clash Roma boss Paulo Fonseca said “the team wants to win.”

“We’ve been working on different systems recently — there’s different ways we can play but we won’t use a three-man defense tomorrow. What’s important to me is that the team plays with the same intention regardless of the system,” Fonseca said.

Speaking about the chances for Smalling and Mkhitaryan to stay, the manager said.

“You know that we want to keep them both and there’s a chance that we could. But right now, the most important thing are the remaining 12 league matches and the Europa League,” he stated.