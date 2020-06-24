Feature doc that tracks Serj Tankian’s role in Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to debut at Cannes Market

The first teaser clip from Truth To Power, director Garin Hovannisian’s feature doc chronicling Serj Tankian, the lead singer of metal band System Of A Down, Deadline reports.

The film follows the rock band and specifically Tankian’s social justice activism work, including his role in inspiring the peaceful protests as part of the 2018 Velvet Revolution in Tankian’s native Armenia.

The project comes from Live Nation Productions.

The doc also features appearances from System Of A Down band members John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, the band’s manager David “Beno” Benveniste, filmmaker/journalist Carla Garapedian, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and record producer Rick Rubin.

The film was slated to premiere at Tribeca before the fest was cancelling due to COVID.

The project is executive produced by Oscar-mominee Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy) and Live Nation Production’s Ryan Kroft (Emmy winner for The T Word), Michael Rapino (A Star is Born), Damian Vaca, and Vaughn Schoonmaker.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales on the doc at the Cannes virtual Marche this week.