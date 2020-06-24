Armenian soldiers march in Moscow Victory Parade

Seventy-five Armenian servicemen marched aong the Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in World War Second.

The Armenian soldiers led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan carried the flag of the 89th Infantry Rifle Tamanyan Division.

This year 15,000 troops, 225 units of weapons and military equipment, as well as 75 units of aircraft participate in the parade.

It was initially planned to be held on May 9, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.