The Armenian-made PCR test kits for detecting coronavirus are ready, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

The tests will be used by the Ministry of Health for free testing.

“This is a very serious step forward for our medicine and basic sciences,” Minister Torosyan said.

He expressed a special gratitude to the Molecular Biology Institute for developing and producing the tests. He also thanked the Commandant’s Office for acquiring the necessary materials and importing them to Armenia.