Vladimir Putin congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

On the occasion of President Armen Sarkissian’s birth anniversary, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message.

The message of the President of Russia reads:

“Distinguished Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birth anniversary.

Russia highly values your active engagement in the development of the Russian-Armenian allied relations.

I am confident that the further expansion of the constructive bilateral cooperation and allied collaboration in the framework of the Eurasian integration processes emanate from the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples.

Distinguished Mr. President, I sincerely wish you excellent health, wellbeing, and success in your state activities.”