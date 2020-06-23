SocietyTop

Doctor Laurent Papazian leads second French medical mission to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 23, 2020, 22:02
Less than a minute
Photo by Sevak Hakobyan

A second group of doctors, led by well-known French-Armenian doctor Laurent Papazian, has arrived in Armenia from France on a Marseille-Yerevan charter flight. Another Armenian doctor is part of the group.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is implementing the initiative in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, the Embassy of the French Republic in Armenia and the French Government.

Welcoming the doctors at the airport, are High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and our Chief of Staff Sara Anjargolian.

The nine-member group will stay in Armenia for a week.

