Armenia’s Health Minister, WHO mission discuss fight against Covid-19

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan met with Yegor Zaitz, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Armenia Office, and Michel Tieren, Special Adviser to the WHO Regional Director for Europe, , WHO Representative in Latvia, who is leading a WHO mission to Armenia.

The WHO mission is in Armenia to study and make recommendations on the country’s strategy in the fight against coronavirus disease.

The Minister expressed hope that after summarizing the work, the proposals of the WHO mission will contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.

Michelle Thierry shared the details and impressions of her visits to Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital and Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center. The experts got acquainted with the treatment procedures for patients with coronavirus. He noted that the distribution of patients should be done very carefully, without neglecting people with other diseases.

Arsen Torosyan spoke about the training of primary care workers currently engaged in the treatment and control of people with mild symptoms. The Minister said that so far online trainings have been held with more than 1,000 medical workers to enrich their knowledge.

The guest stressed that in the fight against the epidemic, the cooperation of interdepartmental and local organizations in organizing events to detect and manage the infection is important. He also spoke about the need for three main measures: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and washing hands, adding that mass gatherings, events in closed spaces and other crowded situations should be avoided.

The parties expressed readiness to meet again to exchange experience and summarize the results.