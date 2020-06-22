Six new flights to Armenia announced

The Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of upcoming flight to Armenia.

Aircompany Armenia will operate Yerevan-Kaluga-Yerevan flight on June 23 (departure from Yerevan at 08:00, arrival at 13:50).

On June 24 and 25 Belavia will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure from Yerevan at 03:35).

On June 24 Aircompany Armenia will carry out the Yerevan-Rostov-on-Don-Yerevan flight (departure from Yerevan at 10:00, arrival at 14:00).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will operated another flight to Krasnodar and back to Yerevan (departure from Yerevan at 16:00, arrival at 19:45).

On June 26 Red Wings will fly from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival in Yerevan at 21:40).

All passengers arriving in Yerevan will be accompanied to previously indicated places of self-isolation.