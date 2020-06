First group of Russian doctors due in Armenia today

The first group of Russian medics will arrive in Armenia today on a special flight operated by Red Wings airline, the Armenian Embassy in Russia informs.

Conscripts and their family members, as well as citizens listed in the Embassy will also return on the same flight.

Armenia’s Health Minister said earlier this month that about fifty Russian doctors were expected to Arrive in Armenia.

Medics from France and Lithuania have already started working at Armenian hospitals.