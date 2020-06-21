Armenian servicemen rehearsing ahead of military parade in Moscow (video)

Armenian servicemen are holding rehearsals in Moscow ahead of the Victory Parade expected on June 24.

The 75-member division will carry the flags of Armenia and the Tamanyan Division.

The parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in World War Second was initially planned for May 9 but was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin he will not be able to travel to Moscow because of the epidemic situation.

The Armenian delegation will be headed by Defense Minister David Tonoyan.