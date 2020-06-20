Armenian President hosts French medics, new group to arrive next week

President Armen Sakissian hosted the French medics who have arrived in Armenia to assist their Armenian counterparts in the fight against the coronavirus.

Welcoming the guests and conveying his words of gratitude to friendly France, its president and people, President Sarkissian said: “These are difficult times for Armenia. You have come to Armenia to support our country, to save lives. Being here not only helps patients, doctors, but also the ministry that needs to learn from your experiences, your achievements and your failures. ”

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte thanked the President for the hospitality and noted that more medical workers will arrive in Armenia next week with the support of the French Government.

He noted that none of the doctors from France have Armenian roots and will discover Armenia for the first time.

“I hope that this mission will open a new page in Armenian-French relations,” the ambassador said.

He noted that French specialists are in Armenia to share their experience and help Armenia get out of the current situation.

President Sarkissian praised the support of French doctors and wished them good health and a safe return to France.

“We will never forget what you did for Armenia. Please come to Armenia after the coronavirus. I hope you will make friends here. Take with you my love for the people and president of France, a good friend of mine and our country,” the President said.

The French doctors noted that they held discussions with their Armenian counterparts and presented their experience to them.