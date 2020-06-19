Poland sends medical supplies to Armenia

On June 19, a plane loaded with medical supplies for Armenia took off from the airport of Wroclaw, Poland.

The humanitarian aid includes 20,000 medical masks, 2,400 face shields and 2,700 liters of hand and face sanitizers.

Armenian Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Jablonski, high-ranking diplomats, representatives of the Solidarity Fund and journalists were present at the airport.

The Georgian ambassador to Poland was also present at the airport to send another plane with Polish aid to Georgia.

The Ambassadors of Armenia and Georgia thanked the Foundation and the organizers for their assistance, and the Polish side noted its continued readiness to support friendly countries in difficult times.