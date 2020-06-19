Pashinyan tells Putin he won’t be able to attend Victory Parade on June 24

In a letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has informed he will not be able to participate in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24.

“As you know, I gladly accepted your invitation to participate in the ceremonies. However, as it turned out, the current epidemic situation does not allow me to make that journey. Based on this, I decided to refrain from my visit to Moscow, which, as you know, was discussed in detail and agreed between our staffs,” PM Pashinyan wrote.

“It would be a great honor for me to be present at the parade. I am sure that millions of citizens of our countries will follow this solemn event, going back to the distant 1945, when our grandfathers were walking proudly across the Red Square. Victory in the Great Patriotic War is our common heritage. The memory unites our peoples and creates an unshakable foundation for the friendship of future generations,” he continued.

Pashinyan said he was looking forward to a soonest meeting, which would provide an opportunity to discuss issues on the agenda of “allied relations between our countries.”

The Victory parade was expected to be held on May 9, but was moved to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 75-member group of Armenian servicemen will march in the parade.