Nigerian Solomon Ime Udo to play for Armenian national team

Ethnic Nigerian Solomon Ime Udo will play for the Armenian national team. He will join the team after all legal procedures are completed, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

The FC Shirak. midfielder has been in Armenia since 2015.

“I am very humbled for this opportunity. I am on top of the happiness and will do my best not to let the team down. My life in Armenia has been wonderful so far. It’s amazing to come to live in a new place, to get adapted and learn about new people and country,” Solomon Ime Udo told the Football Federation’s official website.

He thanked the Football Federation of Armenia and Armenian national team coaching staff for trusting him. He added that it was a dream come true.