Lithuanian medics and experts arrive in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 19, 2020, 22:13
The European Union and Sweden have joined efforts with Lithuania to support Armenia to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

The Lithuanian medical team comprising medical workers and experts has already arrived in Armenia. The medical team has also brought medical equipment and supplies.

The team will work alongside their Armenian colleagues to fight the virus for 14 days.

EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Lithuanian Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Swedish Charge d’ Affairs a.i. Birger Karlson together with RA Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan went to the airport to personally greet the arriving team and wish them good luck in their invaluable mission.

