Kazakhstan’s former president Nursultan Nazarbayev tests positive for coronavirus

Kazakhstan’s former president has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in isolation.

The 79-year-old former and first president Nursultan Nazarbayev will continue to work from a distance at the moment. He ruled the country for three decades before his ally Qasym-Jomart Toqayev became president but he continues to have great influence.

“Unfortunately, the virus did not bypass our First President. I wish Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery. He is a strong man. His whole life is full of struggles, so I hope that he will easily overcome this challenge,” Tokayev tweeted on Thursday.

К глубокому сожалению, к/вирус не обошёл стороной и нашего Первого Президента, Елбасы. Желаю Нурсултану Абишевичу Назарбаеву скорейшего выздоровления. Он сильный духом человек, вся его жизнь – преодоление, поэтому уверен, что и это испытание он успешно преодолеет. — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) June 18, 2020

The country’s health minister Yelzhan Birtanov also tested positive with coronavirus and has been hospitalized.

The country of 18 million people has recorded more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 100 deaths.