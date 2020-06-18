Hearing on motion on Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest postponed until Friday

The hearing on the motion on Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest has been postponed until tomorrow. The hearing will resume at 10:30 on Friday.

In a brief interview with reporters, leader of Prosperous Armenia said all charges are fabricated and reiterated that the actions are a response to his speech on June 5, in which he called on the Government to resign.

The motion was submitted by the National Security Service after the National Assembly voted to strip Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest.