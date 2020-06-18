Genocide denial has no future, truth will pave its way – Armenian MFA

The issue of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide is not an Armenian-Turkish issue, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“This is the problem of Turkey and the international community. This is evidenced by Turkey’s numerous statements and actions regarding the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by this or that country,” the Spokesperson added.

The comments come after the High Advisory Board of Turkish presidency held a 5-hour meeting to discuss the steps against the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“The statements made by the Turkish President justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting its victims are not new and are manifestations of hate speech, which have an impact on maintaining and strengthening the atmosphere of xenophobia against Armenians in that country,” Naghdalyan stated.

“For us and the international community, the Armenian Genocide is a reality that served as a basis for the 1948 Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide as a mechanism for prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity,” she added.

“Denial has no future, no matter how it is packaged. No matter how hard the Turkish authorities try to suppress the truth, the truth will pave its way,” the Spokesperson concluded.