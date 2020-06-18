Home | All news | Society | Covid-19: Armenia launches interactive map of self-isolated persons SocietyTop Covid-19: Armenia launches interactive map of self-isolated persons Siranush Ghazanchyan June 18, 2020, 23:41 Less than a minute Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has published an interactive map of self-isolated persons. The map shows the addresses of self-isolated persons with and accuracy of 50 meters. Այս քարտեզում կարող եք 50 մետրի ճշտությամբ տեսնել այն հասցեները, որտեղ կան ինքնամեկուսացված քաղաքացիներ։Gepostet von Arsen Torosyan am Donnerstag, 18. Juni 2020 Show More