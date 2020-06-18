Armenian PM highlights importance of visa-free travel with EU

Armenia is resolute to continue the reforms to make democracy irreversible, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Eastern Partnership video conference summit.

“At every stage of the reform process, we have felt the unconditional support of our European partners. The European Union is Armenia’s main partner in building state structures. In this regard, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is of particular importance,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that Armenia is committed to developing partnerships with the EU based on common democratic values ​​and cultural commonalities.

“The Eastern Partnership is the driving force behind our cooperation. It provides an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation with EU and regional countries. Maintaining its integrity and continuity is of paramount importance. Any attempt to create internal divisions will undermine the original philue osophy and influence of the Partnership,” PM Pashinyan stressed.

He welcomed the joint communique onpost-2020 policy. He stressed that the best way to ensure visible results for the citizens of Armenia would be to start a long-awaited visa liberalization dialogue.

The Prime Minister said Armenia appreciates the support of more than 92 million euros, which is aimed at meeting the immediate needs of the crisis and mitigating its negative impacts of Covid-19.

Participating in the conference European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, leaders of the Eastern Partnership member states (Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan), German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emanuel Macrone, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and other leaders of European countries.