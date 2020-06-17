Fifth group of Armenian de-miners and doctors off to Syria

The fifth group of Armenian de-miners and doctors has left for Syria.

The Armenian specialists have already arrived in Aleppo with the support of Russian partners and will carry out humanitarian mission until October 2020.

In line with international standards, the de-miners will start the field works after training.

Members of the fourth group of de-miners and doctors have returned to Armenia. All of them have tested negative for Covid-19, but will self-isolate for 14 days.

Armenian specialists have been carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria since February 2019.