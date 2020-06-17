Artsakh Defense Army denies targeting Azerbaijani village

Artsakh Defense Army denies having fired from a 60mm grenade in the direction of Ghapanlu village in Azerbaijan’s Terter region.

The Defense Ministry says the report of the Azerbaijani Odru.az website claiming that the Artsakh forces targeted a truck transporting wheat does not correspond to reality.

The Ministry states that the army’s frontline units are strictly following the ceasefire regime, and at the same time urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from artificially destabilizing the situation. Otherwise, it says, the Azerbaijani side will bear full responsibility for the consequences.