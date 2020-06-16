NSS opens new criminal case on alleged vote-buying by Prosperous Armenia Party

A criminal case has been initiated on alleged vote-buying by Prosperous Armenia Party during different general and municipal elections, the National Security Service (NSS) reports.

The NSS says factual data obtained by the Investigative Department shows that before the Yerevan City Council election held on May 14, 2017, government officials used organized criminal measures to incite 100-120 thousand citizens registered outside capital Yerevan to temporarily register at different addresses in Yerevan.

The citizens were enrolled in voting lists and after ensuring the required number of votes, the mentioned persons were re-registered at places of their permanent residence, the NSS said.

Besides, the Security Service said, that during different parliamentary and municipal elections members of the Prosperous Armenia Party gave bribes, money, property, or other advantages to voters either personally or through various intermediaries to ensure the desired results.