Lithuanian medics and experts to arrive in Armenia on June 19

A group of Lithuanian specialists comprising eight medics and three experts will arrive in Armenia on June 19. At the same time Lithuania will donate medical equipment and diagnostic tests to Armenia.

During a video conference today representatives of the Ministries of Health of the two countries discussed the perspectives of cooperation, and refereed to the details of the upcoming visit.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan thanked his Lithuanian counterpart Aurelijus Veryga for his country’s assistance to Armenia in fighting Covid-19.

He voiced confidence that the experience of Lithuanian medics would greatly contribute to the fight against the disease.

“This mission is an important demonstration of friendship between our countries,” Arsen Torosyan said.

Aurelijus Veryga briefed the Armenian Minister on the experience of the team that will be dispatched to Armenia. He noted that the group of volunteers has been engaged in the fight against Covid-19 from the very beginning and could be helpful in organizational matters, as well.