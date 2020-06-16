Kim Kardashian shares photo from Armenia to congratulate daughter on birthday

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has shared a photo from Armenia to congratulate daughter North on 7th birthday.

‘[Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!” Kardashian tweeted.

Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back! pic.twitter.com/5C64jQxzHM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2020

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visited Armenia in October 2019. Kim was invited to participate in the World Congress on IT (WCIT) as keynote speaker.

On the first day of the visit the Kardashians and their children got baptized in Armenia’s religious center of Etchmiadzin. Kim was given the Armenian name Heghine.