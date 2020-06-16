Gagik Tsarukyan leaves the NSS building after more than eight hours of interrogation

Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan left the building of the National Security Service after more than eight hours of questioning.

He was welcomed by members of Prosperous Armenia Party and supporters.

In a brief comment to reporters, Tsarukyan said the criminal cases against him are fabricated.

Earlier today the National Assembly voted to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of Parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest.

The two motions had been presented by Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan.

Over the day the Police detained more than 170 citizens, all of them have been released.

The motions were filed a day after Gagik Tsarukyan’s home was searched by the National Security Service. He was later summoned to the NSS for questioning.

The National Security Service has since published four statements on cases involving Gagik Tsarukyan and the Prosperous Armenia Party.