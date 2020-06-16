Covid-19 patient in Armenia honored for helping medical staff

Artashat medical center has honored a patient with a letter of thanks and a souvenir for assisting the medical personnel in fighting Covid-19.

Harutyun Shahgeldyan, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus helped medics take care for other patients in the ward throughout his stay at the medical center.

“Human solicitude and warmth are by far the highest qualities. Moreover, when you care for a patient, and when the patients care for each other, it is very encouraging and could not go unnoticed,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Harutyun Shahgeldyan was discharged from the medical center today after beating Covid-19.