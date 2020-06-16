Armenian Parliament votes to sanction MP Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest

The Armenian National Assembly voted 87-0 to allow MP Gagik Tsarukyan to be arrested.

Earlier today the Parliament voted to strip Leader of Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity.

The decisions were made through secret ballot.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan had earlier sent two motions to National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, asking for consent to launching criminal prosecution against the MP and depriving him of his freedom.

The motions were filed a day after Gagik Tsarukyan’s home was searched by the National Security Service. He was later summoned to the NSS for questioning.

The National Security Service has since published four statements on cases involving Gagik Tsarukyan and the Prosperous Armenia Party.