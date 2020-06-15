Parliament to consider stripping MP Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity

On Tuesday, June 16, the National Assembly will consider stripping leader of Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has received two petitions from the Prosecutor General on initiating criminal prosecution against Gagik Tsarukyan and depriving him of freedom.

Under Article 108 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the Prosecutor General and the Member of Parliament mentioned in the petition shall take the floor for up to twenty minutes.

If the MP is absent from the sitting, the issue shall be debated without his participation.

The decision on giving consent to launching criminal prosecution against the MP and depriving him of his freedom shall be made by a secret ballot.

The petitions come a day after Gagik Tsarukyan’s home was searched by the National Security Service. He was later summoned to the NSS for questioning.