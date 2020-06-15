Eurovision 2021 dates confirmed

The countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 has officially begun.

The EBU and host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS have confirmed that the two Semi-Finals will take place on 18 May and 20 May and the Grand Final on 22 May, 2021.

The dates for next year’s Contest were announced at Ahoy in Rotterdam, the venue for next year’s show.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said: “It’s vitally important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year, and we’re pleased to have the necessary commitment from our members in the Netherlands to bring this much-loved show back to audiences across the world.”

The 2021 contest will use the same stage designed for the 2020 event, but other details will depend “on what is possible at that time, on the availability of all those involved and on what fits the spirit of 2021.”

The 2020 competition had been scheduled for May 14 but was called off in March due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19 worldwide.