Police in Armenia detain dozens at rally after MP Gagik Tsarukyan summoned for questioning

Dozens of citizens were detained after protesters failed to obey the Police demand to stop a rally in front of the National Security Service.

The protests were sparked by raids at opposition MP Gagik Tsarukyan’s home early on Sunday.

He was later summoned to NSS, and the questioning has been going on for over six hours.

The National Security Service issued three statements shortly. The NSS said the leadership and members of the Prosperous Armenia Party had been engaged in vote-buying during the 2017 parliamentary election campaign.

The NSS said about forty searches were conducted as part of the preliminary examination, during which documents containing computer records or detailed handwritten documents related to the movement of funds during the elections were confiscated.

In another statement, the National Security Service accused two gambling firms known to be run by Gagik Tsarukyan of serious financial and licensing irregularities that cost the state more than 29 billion drams ($60 million) in damage.

In a third statement the NSS said 339.300.000 was not paid to the state budget of Arinj community.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are politically-motivated.