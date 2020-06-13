Raiola reportedly working on Mkhitaryan – Kluivert swap deal

Mino Raiola is reportedly working on a swap deal that would keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Roma and send Justin Kluivert to Arsenal.

Football Italia quotes Gazzetta dello Sport as saying that talks have taken place between the two clubs this week over the possibility of an exchange, with Raiola mediating as the agent of both players.

With that in mind, the newspaper claims Roma could pay €12-14m to sign Mkhitaryan permanently, with Arsenal shelling out €35-40m for Kluivert.

Ajax would also stand to benefit, given they negotiated 10 percent of a resale more than €25m, receiving up to €4m.

The Giallorossi bought the winger for €17.25m in the summer of 2018 and will therefore raise around €20m in capital gains, ensuring a strong profit on their balance sheet.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 27 games this season, while Mkhitaryan has managed six strikes in 20 games.