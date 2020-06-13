Law-enforces investigating possible leak of data of Armenia’s coronavirus patients

The law-enforcement bodies are investigating reports on leaked data of coronavirus patients, and the possible sources of leak, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs on Facebook.

Information security and media expert Samvel Martirosyan said earlier that Azerbaijani hackers had published data of about 3,500 Armenian citizens (people infected with Covid-19 and their contacts).

He asked not to require lists, as they contain personal data. He says the data seems to be real, but needs to be checked.