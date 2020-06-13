Armenia’s Health Minister involved in a road accident

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has reported about a road accident.

The Minister says he was behind the wheel of his personal car, when he hit a 10-year-old child, when turning to Vardanants Street from Sakharov Square.

He rushed the child to hospital, where all the examinations were carried out.

“The child only has scratches on the right arm, and his life and health are not in danger. He will be under the care of doctors for a while and will then go home,” Torosyan informed.

The Police have immediately been notified of the incident, he said.