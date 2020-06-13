Armenian President congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on Birthday

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of her Official Birthday.

“Armenia greatly values the continuous expansion and development of the Armenian-British cooperation. We have managed to establish an effective political dialogue in both bilateral and multilateral formats,” the President said.

“We are ready to take steps to enrich the bilateral agenda with new projects of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples,” he continued.

President Sarkissian wished the Queen good health and all the best, as well as further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Kingdom.

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April, but it is officially celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year.

The Queen’s official birthday will be marked with a new ceremony instead of the annual Trooping the Colour parade, as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

It is only the second time in her 68-year reign that the parade in London has not gone ahead.

Instead, Windsor Castle will host a ceremony with a small number of Welsh Guardsmen and military musicians.

Social distancing rules will be in place for those who are marching.