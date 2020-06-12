Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin continues to receive donations for anti-Covid-19 measures

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin continues to receive donations from its dioceses throughout the world, individuals, various national institutions and foundations; aimed at assisting the social programs implemented by the Mother See to overcome the consequences of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Diocese of the Armenian Church of Great Britain and Ireland has donated 5.000 (five thousand) USD.

The Diocese of the Armenian Church of Ukraine has provided the Mother See with food equivalent to 5.000 (five thousand)USD to assist the families in need.

The “Lincy” Foundation of Kirk Kerkorian has 25000 (twenty-five thousand) USD to the Mother See.

The “Jinishian” Memorial Foundation has donated 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) USD to support the Armenian community in Syria.

Rev. Fr. Zareh Zargaryan serving in the Armenian Diocese of Canada has donated 5.000 Canadian dollars raised in the Armenian Diocese of Canada.