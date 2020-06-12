Medics from France, Russia to arrive in Armenia

Ten doctors from France will arrive in Armenia on a special flight on Saturday to help combat Covid-19, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told reporters today.

Medical staff from Lithuania is also expected to arrive next week, he said. A 50-member team of Russian doctors is also likely to arrive and work for a couple of weeks in Armenia.

The Minister said negotiations are under way with the European Office of the World Health Organization in two directions. As a result, a Polish or Israeli team of experts could arrive in Armenia, the Minister said, adding that no details are available on the timing of the visit.

The Health Minister did not rule out a second wave of coronavirus in the fall, when the spread of respiratory infections is especially acute. Therefore, he said when developing the capacities, they consider the possibility of a new outbreak.