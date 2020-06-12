Armenia to launch research into prevalence of antibodies to Covid-19

The School of Public Health of the American University of Armenia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, the Republican Center for AIDS Prevention, and the United Nations Joint Program on HIV / AIDS, has launched a study on COVID-19 antibodies, AUA reports.

The study aims to find out the prevalence of antibodies to the disease among medical staff working in the front line with patients with COVID-19. The study will include hospital staffs and primary care providers who are currently treating and caring for patients with COVID-19. The research questionnaire was developed based on the WHO Guidelines for similar research.

The next stage of the study is planned to be conducted among the population.