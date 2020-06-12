Armenia joins the International Religious Freedom Alliance

Armenia has joined the international Religious Freedom Alliance established in 2020, which includes 29 countries, the Foreign Ministry informs.

As a human rights advocate, Armenia greatly values the freedom of religion as an inalienable human right.

By joining this Alliance, Armenia reiterates its commitment to the joint efforts aimed at strengthening the tolerance towards religious groups and preventing religion based harassment.

In February 2020 the United States was joined by 26 other countries in a new International Religious Freedom Alliance that seeks to reduce religious persecution across the globe.