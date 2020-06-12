Armenia extends the state of emergency for another month

Armenia will extend the state of emergency until July 13. A relevant decision was adopted at a special sitting of the government today.

Armenia has so far reported 14,281 cases of coronavirus, 5,639 people have recovered, 258 deaths have been reported.

Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan sais about 7,000 patients are under home surveilence, 1,800 are in hospitals.

She said 425 patients are in serious condition, 100 are in critical condition, 23 are on ventilation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today’s number are the reflection of how we have followed the anti-epidemic rules in the past 7-14 days.