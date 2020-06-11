Schedule of upcoming flight to Armenia

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia has published the schedule of upcoming flights to Armenia.

Belavia will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights on June 13 and 14 (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On June 14 Scat Airline will carry out the Aktau-Yerevan-Aktau flight (arrival in Yerevan at 01:00, departure at 02:30).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will operate the Yerevan – Rostov-on-Day – Yerevan flight (departure from Yerevan at 14:00, arrival at 18:00).

Ural Airline will operate the Yekaterinburg-Yerevan-Yekaterinburg flight on June 15 (arrival in Yerevan at 12:30, departure at 13:30).

On June 16 Red Wings airline will fly from Saint Petersburg to Yerevan (Arrival at 19:30).

Upon the commandant’s instruction, all passengers arriving in Armenia will be escorted to a previously indicated place of self-isolation.