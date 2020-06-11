Ashot Ghoulyan appointed Adviser to Armenia’s National Assembly President

Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan has appointed Ashot Ghoulyan as his adviser.

Ashot Ghoulyan was the Speaker of Parliament of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic before a new parliament was elected. He also heads the Democratic Party of Artsakh.

“I’m pleased to accept Ararat Mirzoyan’s proposal to continue to promote the deepening and development of relations between the parliaments of the two Armenian republics in the capacity of the Adviser to the President of the National Assembly of Armenia,” Ghoulyan said in a Facebook post.

He thanked for trust and informed that he will perform his duties from Artsakh.