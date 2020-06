Artsakh extends emergency situation for another month

The Republic of Artsakh will extend the emergency situation until July 11.

Artsakh declared the emergency situation on April 12, prolonged it until June 11.

President Arayik Harutyunyan has now signed a decree, extending the term for another 30 days, the President’s Office reports.

The Artsakh Republic has so far confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus, 43 have recovered, no deaths have been reported.