Armenia’s dialogue with Iran very inclusive – FM

The relations between Armenia and Iran are very inclusive, and our dialogue is very active, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today.

“We have very clear plans for the development of bilateral relations at all levels. In this period, the permanent dialogue between Armenia’s Prime Minister and the President of Iran continues, there has been a very clear conversation in terms of advancing our programs. At the level of foreign ministers, a very clear dialogue has been maintained,” Minister Mnatsakanyan stated.

“Our diplomatic mission is working very actively; the Iranian diplomatic mission is working actively. Our agenda is extensive, and we are going to continue our work,” the Foreign Minister stated.

As for other issues, he said “Armenia has its own interests, which is should pursue.”

“Armenia has never pursued and is not going to pursue a policy with one partner at the expense of another. We have more than a handful of examples of how Armenia combines its policies with various partners, its key partners, while also pursuing its own interests and not harming the various developments that affect our national security,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated.

The comments follow and act of protest in front of the Armenian Embassy in Iran demanding to cancel plans to open an Embassy and cut ties with Israel.