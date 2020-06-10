Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Film by Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan has been included International Sales Lineup of the Cannes Festival (July 2020), the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia informs.

The Gate to Heaven will be presented by its French sales agent MPM Premium and will be screened twice during the Virtual Market.

The film tracks the story of German journalist Robert Sternvall who returns to Artsakh after 22 years when the Nagorno Karabakh war reignites.

Through his investigation, he meets opera singer Sophia Marti, who is the daughter of Edgar Martirosyan, a man who he abandoned in captivity in 1992. As their romance develops, Robert’s guilty conscience catches up.

Should the Wind Fall, a film by Ֆռենցհ Armenian director Nora Martirosyan was earlier selected for the 73rd edition of the Cannes Festival.