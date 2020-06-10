Friendship Circle with Cyprus formed at Artsakh Parliament

A friendship circle with Cyprus has been established at the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic.

Chairman of the National Assembly Arthur Tovmasyan convened consultations on the issue. He reminded that Cyprus announced formation of a Friendship Group with Artsakh on March 6. The Group includes politicians, parliamentarians, academics and journalists.

“To take the cooperation with the Circle to a practical domain, it’s necessary to form a Friendship Circle under the auspices of the Artsakh National Assembly,” Speaker Tovmasyan noted.

He voiced hope that the group would expand and contribute to the international recognition of Artsakh, as well as deepening of relations between Artsakh and Cyprus.