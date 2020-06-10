EU committed to support Armenia in its rule of law reform agenda

The European Union continues strategic dialogue on ongoing and future cooperation with Armenia within the framework of the virtual mission.

Today, Vassilis Maragos, the Head of the European Commission’s DG NEAR Unit responsible for Armenia and Richard Tibbels, Head of Division for Eastern Partnership Bilateral Relations at the EEAS, with participation of the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin had a virtual meeting with the RA Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan.

The EU officials valued the continuous efforts of the Armenian Government in advancing reforms in the Justice, Anti-corruption and Police.

The EU reconfirmed its commitment to support Armenia in this important rule of law reform agenda in line with EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.