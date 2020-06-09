Doctor leaves family in Germany to join Armenia’s fight against Covid-19

Intensivist Arsen Manukyan has left the family in Germany to joint the fight against coronavirus in Armenia.

The doctor now works at Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center to help treat the critically ill patients.

“In late May I read the Health Minister’s call for specialists and realized that already had a decision in my mind,” Arsen Manukyan said, as he joined Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a daily briefing today.

“I discussed it with my wife and she didn’t mind: she was ready to stay alone at home for an unknown period of time, work and take care of my 10-months-old son. I bought a one-way ticket to Yerevan and joined the team at Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical center the next morning,” the doctor said.

Arsen Manukyan hopes the pace of spread of the virus will decline, allowing him to return home by July 18 for son’s first birthday.

“Please help me with that,” the doctor said.