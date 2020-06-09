Armenian PM to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the military parade in Moscow on June 24, PM’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan has informed.

The parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary in World War II was to be held on May 9, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seventy-five servicemen from Armenia will march in the parade. They will carry the flags of Armenia and the Tamanyan division.

In a phone conversation earlier this month PM Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin he hoped to recover from Covid-19 and attend the parade.

Nikol Pashinyan announced on June 1 he and family had contracted Covid-19. He has now recovered and returned to full-time work.