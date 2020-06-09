Armenia likely to extend the state of emergency

The state of emergency will likely be extended, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

The state of emergency was declared on March 16 and has been extended twice since.

The Prime Minister said the coronavirus situation remains tense, but there is vague hope for some stabilization.

“This circumstance should not make us relax. Instead, we need to be more vigilant,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the formula remains unchanged.

“Any of us should bear responsibility for compliance with anti-epidemic rules,” PM Pashinyan said, urging everyone to wear masks, disinfect the hands and keep social distancing.

He once again called to avoid large gatherings at funerals and refrain from wedding parties.

Armenia has so far reported 13,675 cases of coronavirus; 4,451 people have recovered, 217 deaths have been reported.